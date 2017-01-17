Pray For Rain
Guys, when you buy your Engagement Ring from The Diamond Family and get down on one knee to propose, you had better stay down a little longer and pray for rain. If it rains 1 inch or more on your wedding day, The Diamond Family will refund the cost of your bridal purchase up to $5,000.
Custom Design Jewelry
Finally get the jewelry you’ve always dreamed of. We take your imagination and create you a one-of-kind piece you can cherish forever.
Master IJO Jeweler
An Accredited Master IJO Jeweler is hand selected by other current Master Jewelers and the Independent Jewelers Organization selection board. To date there are approximately only 800 Master IJO Jewelers in the world.
The staff at The Diamond Family were insanely warm and friendly and did not pressure me to buy whatsoever when I came in. They educated me and my girlfriend on rings and stones and were very cordial throughout the entire process. Kate helped guide me through the process of picking out the perfect ring for my fiance. Through it all she kept my budget and her preferences in mind. My fiance loves the ring! Even when I was waiting for Kate to finish with …Tyler O.
From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with friendliness and enthusiasm. Michael took good care of me walked me through the whole process: no pressure and helped me find the perfect engagement ring within my budget. They blew away the ShaneCo. prices. There was good communication through the whole process.Jim M.
Awesome place! I worked with Alex and he was great. I shopped around a lot and The Diamond Family is the only place I felt I was getting a really good stone at a fair price. He brought in multiple stones for me to look at until I found what I was looking for in my price range. I would definitely give them a shot. I don’t think you’ll need to go anywhere else!Brad C.
